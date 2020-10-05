Armenian armed forces shelling Aghjabadi, Beylagan cities

The Armenian armed forces are shelling the city of Aghjabadi and Beylagan, Defense Ministry has reported on October 5 at around 16:30.

According to the statement, there are casualties.

Armenian forces have also been shelling Azerbaijan's Ganja city on October 5.

Other civilian areas that are being currently being subjected to Armenian attacks are Horadiz city in Fuzuli region, villages in Aghjabadi region, Tartar city and villages in Tartar region, Goranboy and Goygol regions.

On October 4, Azerbaijan’s Barda, Beylagan, Mingachevir and Ganja cities, Khizi and Absheron region also came under Armenian attack on the same day.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres.



