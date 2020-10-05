MFA: States encouraging Armenia's activities against Azerbaijan also bear responsibility

By Trend





Armenia and its diaspora organizations are presently bearing international legal responsibility for carrying out terrorist activities against Azerbaijan and its civilian population, Spokesperson of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva made the remark at a briefing held on October 5, Trend reports.

"The states encouraging activities of Armenia against the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, that is, creating conditions for the activities of Armenian terrorists on their territory, also bear responsibility. These states are obliged, in accordance with international conventions, to suppress the activities of such persons," she stressed.

The spokesperson noted that the Azerbaijani side isn’t responsible for the safety of foreign journalists visiting the occupied territories without the consent of Azerbaijan.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.