Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General appeals to counterparts, Justice Ministers of different countries

By Trend





Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev has officially appealed to his counterparts from different international countries, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The appeal was addressed to the Prosecutors General of the US, Canada, Australia, Germany, Russia, Georgia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Uruguay, Iraq, Iran, Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, and Poland, as well as the Ministers of Justice of Lebanon and Greece, Syria and France.

According to the appeal, since September 27, Armenia continuing policy of terror and grossly violating the ceasefire regime has been shelling civilian facilities in the densely populated territories of Azerbaijan, including hospitals, schools, kindergartens from artillery, heavily damaging the facilities.

“Starting from October 4, the second-largest city of Azerbaijan, Ganja, located far from the combat zone, as well as the cities of Beylagan and Mingachevir, which are strategically important for the industry, have been subjected to rocket and artillery fire from the Armenian Armed Forces. As a result, there are killed and wounded among the civilian population,” the appeal said.

It was noted that as a result of counter-offensive measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the Armenian Armed Forces lost their positions, and Armenia called on the Armenians living abroad to participate in the armed conflict in order to attract additional manpower.

“A number of media outlets spread information that about 1,000 ethnic Armenians have arrived in the territory of Azerbaijan or intend to arrive,” the appeal pointed out. “In the UN Security Council Resolution 2178 (2014), the term ‘foreign terrorist fighters’ is defined as individuals who travel to a State other than their State of residence or nationality for the purpose of the perpetration, planning or preparation of, or participation in, terrorist acts or the providing or receiving of terrorist training, including in connection with armed conflict,” the appeal said.

“The states from which the so-called ‘Armenian volunteers’ come should take into account that, having acquired combat skills, these persons, upon returning to the territory of their residence, may pose a real threat to public safety,” the appeal pointed out.

The appeal also emphasized that given the presence of a large Armenian Diaspora in the above countries and the implementation by its representatives of specific organizational measures for the recruitment and transportation of ‘Armenian volunteers’, special attention must be paid to the visit to Armenia by citizens of these countries.

At the same time, the appeal requested to take preventive measures to prevent the transport of terrorists from foreign countries to Azerbaijan and to bring these individuals to criminal responsibility.