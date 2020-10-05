Russian historian: Macron' statements on Karabakh conflict - sign of unwise policy

By Trend





None of the politicians, to whom the attention of Europe is now drawn, are looking for contact with President of France Emmanuel Macron, thereby showing that he has no place among them, Russian historian and political analyst, Oleg Kuznetsov told Trend.

Emmanuel Macron has recently shown himself to be an unwise politician more than once, and the latest statements about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict testify to that, Kuznetsov said.

"The only character with whom he has recently communicated on equal terms is the leader of the Belarusian opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. I think that smart people in France also noticed this, such a shame for a country with a thousand-year history is hard not to notice," Kuznetsov said.

He said that Azerbaijan's liberation of Karabakh from the Armenian occupation is showing that the status, composition and very existence of the OSCE Minsk Group are irrelevant.

"The fate of this structure is now entirely in the hands of the Azerbaijani military. To begin negotiations on the fulfillment of the conditions of the ultimatum to Baku, Yerevan does not need any international mediators, for this Pashinyan will only need to write about it on Facebook or Instagram. As soon as Azerbaijan liberates Karabakh, the issue of the OSCE Minsk Group will be automatically closed," Kuznetsov added.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.