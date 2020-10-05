US expert: Armenia's attack on Khizi, Absheron, Mingachevir, Ganja ill-fated attempt to demoralize Azerbaijanis

By Trend





Armenia’s attack on Khizi, Absheron, Mingachevir, Ganja was an ill-fated attempt to undermine Azerbaijan’s morale, Benjamin Minick, a US expert on military and tactics, told Trend.



“I am appalled by the attacks that target innocent people, women, children and infrastructure.

Armenia is well aware of the area of conflict. They are aware of the boundaries. This was an ill-fated attempt to undermine Azerbaijan’s morale,” he said.



Minick pointed out that there is no reasonable expansion of the conflict despite their claims. “This was an attack of opportunity in response to losses suffered in the actual conflict.”

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.