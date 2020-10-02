Armenian shell hits bus station in Azerbaijan's Tartar, one dead

By Trend





The Armenian armed forces launched an attack on Azerbaijan's Tartar city morning of Oct. 1, 2020, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office.

At about 09:00 (GMT+4), an artillery shell hit a local bus station, as a result of which Zabil Hasanov was killed.

“The Armenian armed forces continue to inflict heavy blows on the densely populated regions of Azerbaijan - regional and rural centers, civil infrastructure facilities - hospitals, medical centers, school buildings, kindergartens, administrative buildings and household items,” the message said.

A criminal case was initiated in the Tartar District Prosecutor's Office under Articles 120.2.1, 120.2.4, 120.2.12, 100.2 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

The General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan is taking all necessary measures within international law to bring to justice the military personnel of the Armenian armed forces who have committed various crimes.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbajiani troops managed to liberate the territories previously occupied by Armenia: Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari, Ashagi Abdulrahmanli villages (Fuzuli district), Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages (Jabrayil district).

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in the direction of Azerbaijan's Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

Military actions continued on Sept. 29. Azerbaijani army was able to destroy several tanks of the Armenian Armed Forces, as well as several key military facilities.Azerbaijan's Dashkesan district underwent fire on the same day from the opposing forces, while Azerbaijani Armed Forces continued military actions on Sept. 29 to liberate the city of Fuzuli from occupation.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.