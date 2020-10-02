French historian: Azerbaijan returns what was stolen by regime of Yerevan

By Trend





Not only compatriots living abroad are showing solidarity with Azerbaijan presently. Foreign experts, well-known journalists, public and political figures who are friendly to our country also express their support on various platforms. They call on the world community to protect the fair position of Azerbaijan.

Trend, referring to the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora, presents some of them as below.

Irina Tsukerman, the US journalist and analyst

"The attacks of Armenia on Azerbaijani civilian population and settlements led to the death of people. This is a war crime and a violation of human rights. The Azerbaijani land is illegally occupied by Armenia, which violated four UN Security Council resolutions," she said.

Maxime Gauin, a French historian, in his social media profile, supporting Azerbaijan, exposed the true face of Armenia

"The negotiations that have been going on since 1994 have failed. Azerbaijan is returning what was stolen by the Yerevan regime," he noted.

Gaiser Nawab, a Pakistani expert on Sustainable Development Goals in UN projects, founder of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Alumni Union

"Undoubtedly, Karabakh is Azerbaijan ... Pakistani youth unequivocally and completely supports Azerbaijan in the Karabakh conflict," he said.

Marzia Mumu, a journalist from Bangladesh, shared photos of the Khojaly genocide of 1992, as well photos of civilians whose houses were destroyed during the Armenian military provocation in July 2020, and photos from the funerals of the killed Azerbaijani servicemen.

Petr Lukimson, the Israeli writer and journalist, noted in his social media profile that "they are not concerned about the fact that Azerbaijan is conducting military operations in the occupied, primordial Azerbaijani territories, from which the local population has been expelled."

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops managed to liberate the territories previously occupied by Armenia: Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari, Ashagi Abdulrahmanli villages (Fuzuli district), Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages (Jabrayil district).

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian Armed Forces were destroyed in the direction of Azerbaijan's Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

Military actions continued on Sept. 29. Azerbaijani army was able to destroy several tanks of the Armenian Armed Forces, as well as several key military facilities.

Azerbaijan's Dashkesan district underwent fire on the same day from the opposing forces, while Azerbaijani Armed Forces continued military actions on Sept. 29 to liberate the city of Fuzuli from occupation.

According to a statement from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, the Armenian armed forces have suffered heavy losses along the entire front line from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery installations, rocket launch systems, as well as command and observation posts, air defense systems, etc.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian armed forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.