Escalation of Karabakh conflict discussed at Baku Network expert platform

By Trend





The situation related to the hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region was discussed in Baku with the participation of the director of the Baku Network Expert Council, Ph.D. Elkhan Alasgarov and well-known political analyst Murad Sadaddinov.

The statement was made that the ongoing military clashes in the Nagorno-Karabakh region are the result of Armenia’s aggressive policy.

Sadaddinov stressed that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched a counteroffensive and destroyed the firing points of the Armenian Armed Forces, who have been destroying the Azerbaijani civilian infrastructure for a long time.

The issue related to the speech of the leadership of Azerbaijan and Armenia on Russian television was also discussed.

The convincing arguments of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the insignificance of the arguments of the Armenian side were stressed.

"While delivering a speech, President Aliyev proceeded from the norms of international law, the objective process of negotiations, the objective situation that preceded this conflict as a result of the aggressive policy of the Armenian leadership," Alasgarov said.

“At the same time, the Armenian leadership, represented by Pashinyan, voiced lies and fabrications that allegedly F-16 fighter shot down the Armenian aircraft,” director of the Baku Network Expert Council added. “By these false "arguments" the Armenian leadership is trying to cover up its inconsistency.”

Alasgarov stressed that the Armenian authorities adhere to the fascist ideology.

The director of the Baku Network Expert Council also expressed regret that some Russian media outlets, contrary to the official position of the Russian leadership, despite the objective publications, use fake news which is disseminated by Armenian ideologists.

Alasgarov noted that all countries of the region and OSCE member-states support Azerbaijan's position, which is a very good factor.

