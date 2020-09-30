Defense Ministry shares video of destroyed Armenian military equipment

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has shared the video recording of Armenian military equipment destroyed in the morning on September 30.

Earlier, the ministry revealed information about the losses of the occupying Armenian armed forces during the combat operations around the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The ministry said that starting from September 27 until the morning of September 30, about 2,300 servicemen of the occupying Armenian armed forces were killed and wounded, about 130 tanks and other armoured vehicles and more than 200 artillery pieces were destroyed by the Azerbaijani Army.

Furthermore, the Armenian armed forces’ multiple launch rocket systems, grenade launchers, about 25 air defence systems, 6 command posts, and command-observation posts, 5 ammunition depots, about 50 anti-tank weapons, 55 vehicles were destroyed and forced out of operation.

The ministry also reported that during yesterday's fighting on the territory of Shushakend of Khojaly region, one S-300 anti-aircraft missile system of the Armenian armed forces was destroyed.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres.

Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Azerbaijan liberated Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district as well as strategically-important Murov height and destroyed the positions of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.



