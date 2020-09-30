Assistant to president: Armenia - occupier, Azerbaijan restoring justice

By Trend





Armenia is an occupier, Azerbaijan is restoring justice, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev said in an interview with TRT World TV channel, Trend reports.

Hajiyev spoke about Armenia’s provocative actions and aggression against Azerbaijan, Yerevan’s inadequate statements, and also exposed the fake news about the "shot down Armenian SU-25", stressing that there is no information in the Azerbaijani radar system about Su-25 which took off from Armenia’s territory.

