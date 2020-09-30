National Congress of Azerbaijanis in Georgia: Armenia should withdraw from occupied territories of Azerbaijan

By Trend





According to the UN Security Council resolutions, Armenia should have withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan long ago, Ali Babayev, chairman of the National Congress of Azerbaijanis of Georgia, told Trend.

"The whole world recognizes Karabakh as the territory of Azerbaijan and does not even think to question it," he said.

Babayev noted that Azerbaijan has always demonstrated a peaceful position, however, the Armenian aggressors showed the whole world that not only are they not going to start de-occupation of Azerbaijani lands, but are clearly pursuing the goal of expanding the zone of occupation.

"The resolutions of the UN Security Council demand the immediate withdrawal of Armenian troops from the territory of Azerbaijan. For 30 years, Yerevan has not made a single step towards the implementation of these documents. Azerbaijan has the right to free its territories from occupation. And if the aggressor not only does not want to leave in an amicable way but also seeks to seize new lands, Azerbaijan is simply obliged to use force," he said.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops managed to liberate the territories previously occupied by Armenia: Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari, Ashagi Abdulrahmanli villages (Fuzuli district), Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages (Jabrayil district).

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in the direction of Azerbaijan's Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian armed forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.