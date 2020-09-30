Expert: Georgia has two positions regarding Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

By Trend





Georgia has two positions regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and the first is that the public in Georgia undoubtedly fully supports the Azerbaijani side, Omar Ardashelia, professor, Candidate of Historical Sciences of the Sukhumi State University of Tbilisi told Trend.

"I think that in political terms, Georgia also supports Azerbaijan, although the country's officials call on both Azerbaijan and Armenia to stop hostilities and sit down at the negotiating table," the expert noted.

The Georgian side will seek to ensure that the parties shift their efforts from military operations to peace negotiations.

"At the moment, the situation is very explosive," Ardashelia said.

The expert believes that Armenia will have to sit down at the negotiating table.

"Today, Azerbaijan has maximum advantages, since the international community fully supports Baku, because Azerbaijan has been trying for decades to resolve this conflict through negotiations, but Armenia refused under various pretexts, as a result of which the situation escalated," he said.

"The hostilities can end at any moment as soon as the Armenian side sits down at the negotiating table and undertakes to conduct a constructive dialogue. This is a prerequisite for the cessation of hostilities and the Armenian side understands this well," Ardashelia said.

According to him, today the political and military initiative is in the hands of Baku and it has the right to dictate its terms.