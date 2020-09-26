Azerbaijani president congratulates China's counterpart

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Xi Jinping, Chairman of the People’s Republic of China.

"Dear Mr. Chairman,

It is on the occasion of your country’s national holiday – Establishment Day of the People’s Republic of China that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I extend my most cordial congratulations to you and your friendly people.

We are delighted to witness success and achievements of the People’s Republic of China, your country becoming one of the leading nations of the world and day by day growth of its prestige in the international arena.

We attach utmost importance to the comprehensive development of Azerbaijan-China relations that have ancient history. The traditional ties of friendship and cooperation that bind our countries and peoples are enriched today by new substance of cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres. This cooperation will certainly continue to develop successfully also within the “Belt and Road” project that you have initiated.

The solidarity and mutual support demonstrated by our countries since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic that humanity faces have once again proven that our bilateral relations were built on solid foundation. I seize this opportunity to express my gratitude to you for assistance of the People’s Republic of China in our country in the fight against the coronavirus disease.

I am confident that the ties of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and China that are based on good traditions will continue to develop and strengthen through our joint efforts for the sake of prosperity of our peoples.

On this notable day, I wish strong health and success to you and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of China," the letter said.