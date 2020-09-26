Georgian expert: Armenian authorities controlling separatist regime in Karabakh crossed red line

By Trend





The Armenian authorities controlling the separatist regime in Karabakh have crossed the red line, despite the fact that all the years after the ceasefire came into force, Baku has patiently tried to resolve the conflict peacefully, Guram Markhulia, President of the "Caucasus International Center for the Study of Geohistory and Geopolitics" told Trend.

As he noted, this is exactly why the Armenian leaders are turning to their diasporas, resettling people from Lebanon to the occupied territories in order to convince the world community that this is Armenian territory.

According to the expert, even refugees from Lebanon and Syria do not want to move to the occupied lands of Karabakh, since they do not consider these lands to be Armenian.

"In his recent speech, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev reiterated that the four resolutions of the UN General Assembly on the liberation of Azerbaijani lands are not being implemented. It is a pity that international organizations are not active in this matter," said the expert.

According to Markhulia, the world community knows that Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan is recognized by the world community as an independent state.

"But sooner or later any patience comes to an end. How long it is possible to negotiate in vain, and even more so in conditions when Azerbaijan is clearly being provoked," Markhulia said.

The expert has no doubts that the blow from Azerbaijan will be powerful, given the arsenal, fighting spirit and mood of the Azerbaijani Army, and its result will be the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

"But do the Armenians understand the consequences of their destructive position and policy?," Markhulia asked.