Azerbaijani FM receives ambassador of Greece

By Trend





Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received newly appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Greece to Azerbaijan, Nikolaos Piperigos, Trend reports on Sept. 25 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The views on a number of issues from the bilateral cooperation agenda, including relations in the political, economic, trade, humanitarian, and other fields, were exchanged at the meeting.

Both sides stressed they attach great importance to their bilateral relations and expressed their willingness to further develop them in all fields to the mutual benefit of both countries.

The importance to use the full potential of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Greece was stressed.

The parties also discussed cooperation in international organizations and other issues of mutual interest.