EU Special Representative: EU has strong interest in peace, stability in South Caucasus

25 September 2020 [14:35] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


EU has a strong interest in peace and stability in the South Caucasus, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar wrote on his official Twitter account, Trend reports with reference to the message.

Klaar noted that he has arrived in Azerbaijan’s capital – Baku city.

“In Baku for two days of meetings. The #EU has a strong interest in peace and stability in the South Caucasus. Important to reduce tensions and return to process of substantial negotiations without preconditions led by OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” Klaar wrote.

