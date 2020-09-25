Chairman Israel Empowerment Lobby: Azerbaijan tolerates all religions

By Trend





Azerbaijan tolerates all religions, Eli Nacht, Chairman Israel Empowerment Lobby told Trend.

Currently, Israel is building relations with a number of Muslim countries, but many of them are based on mutually beneficial partnerships, which cannot be said about Israel's cooperation with Azerbaijan, noted Nacht.

"Azerbaijan and Israel have built centuries-old friendly relations both between our people and in a number of economic and political spheres," he added.

Nakht stressed out that the existence of such friendly relations between the two countries also affects economic indicators. In particular, there is a high volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Israel in agriculture, energy, and other spheres.

"The high level of trade turnover between our countries has already been established and will grow," Naht added.