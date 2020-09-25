Drills held for commanders of engineer-sapper units in Nakhchivan

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Nakhchivan Garrison Troops have held tactical training with the commanders of engineer-sapper units, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said on September 24.

The training and methodical meeting has been held according to the "Reconciliation Plan of the Nakhchivan Garrison Troops for the 2020 academic year". Thus, the meeting focused on training in the speciality and tactical-special training.

In the course of the classes, the methods and means of camouflaging the vehicles in the field conditions, modern antimine protective sapper suits and mine detectors, samples of non-explosive antipersonnel and anti-tank engineering obstacles that will be installed on the front line of defence, trenches, and shelters for military equipment and vehicles were demonstrated.

Furthermore, the commanders of engineer-sapper units were also familiarized with characteristics and the principle of operation of "Pomnis-2" special equipment, designed to clear passages in minefields, the rules for conducting engineering reconnaissance of enemy’s territory and facilities from engineering observation posts.

In the end, the military personnel involved in the training sessions passed tests in physical and professional training.

In the meantime, yesterday, a graduation ceremony was held on the occasion of the completion of the next courses organized in the Nakhchivan Garrison Troops. The servicemen who successfully completed the courses were appointed to various positions.

Speaking at the event, the Chief of the Nakhchivan garrison, Colonel General Kerem Mustafayev, stressed that Azerbaijan has formed a professional army capable of liberating the occupied territories.

He also pointed out that the training of professional military personnel in the troops of the Nakhchivan garrison, ensuring the reliable defence of the Autonomous Republic, is the result of the work done in the field of army development and the result of the state care and the people-army unity.

“If we pay attention to the implementation of the first stage of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Joint Live-Fire Large-Scale Tactical and Flight-Tactical Exercises held in Nakhchivan, we will see that the professional fulfilment of tasks by military personnel is the result of the goals achieved during the courses.”















