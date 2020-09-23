Georgian expert: Azerbaijan harmoniously combines three world religions

By Trend





All three major world religions are harmoniously combined in Azerbaijan: Islam and Judaism and Christianity, a well-known Georgian expert on national security issues, Doctor of Political and Military Sciences, Professor Vakhtang Maisaya told Trend.

The expert noted that Azerbaijan plays an important role in the development of the entire process of international politics, and the UN General Assembly has absolutely precisely defined the role of Azerbaijan in this vein.

According to him, from a geopolitical point of view, Azerbaijan is at the junction of two global components - the West and the East.

"In this context, Azerbaijan is a connecting intercivilizational bridge in the Eurasian geopolitical space. The country harmoniously combines all three world religions: Islam, Judaism and Christianity," he stressed.

The expert noted that Azerbaijan is a brilliant example of such an intercultural and intercivilizational dialogue.

"There is such a school in Georgia - "Caucasian Geostrata", a space where intercivilizational projects based on universal human values, including cultural ones, are implemented. I think that in the context of the "Caucasian Geostrata"Azerbaijan will play a very important role. Here, three aspects inherent in Azerbaijan - geoeconomic, civilizational and geopolitical," Maisaya said.