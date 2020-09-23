Mayor of Israeli city: Azerbaijan no doubt very tolerant country

By Trend





Azerbaijan no doubt is a very tolerant country, Mayor of Israel’s Tirat Carmel city, Arye Tal told Trend.

Recalling his recent visit to Azerbaijan Tal noted the hospitability of locals.

“The citizens of Azerbaijan are the people that believe in kindness, they are the people that will give you such a warm welcome that you feel you are at home,” Tal said.

No doubt, Tal noted that this is the result of Azerbaijan’s policy of tolerance.

“This country is one of the most tolerant and the way people here welcome you, are kind to you shows it. You don’t find this in many other countries. One can say that Azerbaijan is one of the best places, the people here are open-minded, open to new ideas, open to the establishment of good relations with citizens of a lot of countries,” he said.