Missile-artillery formations conduct combat fire drills

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Missile-artillery formations of the Azerbaijani Army have conducted live-fire tactical exercises, the Defence Ministry said on September 23.

The military exercise was conducted in accordance with the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the Minister of Defense.

The ministry noted that the purpose of the exercises is to improve the artillery units management skills, increase professionalism, planning actions during combat operations and organize interoperability with other types of troops.

Artillery subunits withdrawn to the concentration areas took up firing positions to carry out combat firing. According to the training scenario, various units of the Missile-Artillery Troops redeployed to reserve positions performed combat firing and destroyed the targets of the imaginary enemy.

Earlier, on September 22, the Azerbaijani Army also held military training to improve combat vehicles and armoured carriers. The exercise was aimed at improving combat skills of the crews of infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), armoured personnel carriers (APCs) and other combat vehicles.



