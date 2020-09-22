Italian geopolitical analyst: Azerbaijan is a platform of intercultural, intercivilizational dialogue

By Trend





Azerbaijan is a platform of intercultural and intercivilizational dialogue, Domenico Letizia, Italian journalist and geopolitical analyst, told Trend.

He pointed out that the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, which is held in Azerbaijan every two years, has been recognized as a main platform for promoting intercultural dialogue.

“Azerbaijan is a well-known center of multiculturalism in the world. Azerbaijan is a place where representatives of various cultures and religions live in together in peace and harmony, which can’t be said about many other countries,” noted the analyst.

Letizia noted that Azerbaijan, which has strong relations both with eastern and western countries, is working hard on implementing the intercultural and intercivilizational dialogue.

“Azerbaijan plays a huge role in creating an even stronger synergy among countries from different parts of the world. Azerbaijan’s model of multiculturalism deserves to be known all over the world. I value Azerbaijan's experience in promoting dialogue between religions very positively. I propose digitalization of the interreligious and intercultural dialogues held by Azerbaijan. In the age of smart working, it is possible to work on a model of religious and intercultural dialogue both online and live. In my opinion, a work in this direction would allow Azerbaijan to become even more known and important all over the world, as well as to work for peace, democracy and dialogue between different faiths,” he concluded.



