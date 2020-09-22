President, First Lady view new ambulances delivered to country [UPDATE]

By Azernews





President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva familiarized themselves with the new ambulances delivered to the country by the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance, Azertag reported on September 11.

This was the second batch of ambulances delivered to the country. The first part of ambulances was delivered in July.

The ambulances are equipped with both ordinary and intensive care facilities. The level of ambulance equipment allows patients to get all necessary first, emergency and resuscitation medical aid.

Moreover, the ambulances have a number of unique features. In particular, those ambulances built on the basis of Mercedes Sprinter 416 differ from other ambulances in terms of equipment and the range of medical care provided. The vans have several stretchers – the main stretcher, multifunctional stretcher (without steps), scoop stretcher, spinal stretcher, vacuum stretcher and pump, tent, inflatable, traction and vacuum tire sets, defibrillator, portable ventilator, inhaler, electrocardiogram, intensive care set, etc.

Likewise, the ambulances are equipped with a stretcher and a mattress, suction equipment, oxygen cylinders, etc.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan is one of the most effective countries in the fight over COVID-19. Currently, 46 hospitals serve patients with coronavirus in the country. During the pandemic, the number of laboratories was increased from 6 to 45. There are 11 modular hospitals and two infirmaries. In addition, the number of tests conducted in the country has exceeded one million.







