Erdogan: Connivance towards Armenian attacks on Azerbaijan - real example of hypocrisy in world

By Trend





Countries that have proven their hypocrisy and unscrupulousness about the ongoing humanitarian crises in Syria, Libya, and Yemen cannot bring justice to the world, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Erdogan made the statement during his appeal after the Turkish government's regular meeting chaired by him, Trend reports.

The president noted that one of the real examples of this is connivance towards the attacks of Armenia on the Azerbaijani lands.

“Turkey does not lay claim to anyone's land, and will defend its rights to the end,” he added.