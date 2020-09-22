President Aliyev congratulates Saudi King on national holiday

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on the national holiday of Saudi Arabia - the day of the proclamation of the Kingdom, Azertag reported on September 22.

In a letter sent to Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, President Aliyev said that the relations between Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, based on friendship, mutual trust and support, are developing.

“I am confident that these relations, based on strong Islamic solidarity, will continue to expand and strengthen successfully in the interests of our peoples, both bilaterally and within international organizations.”

“On this holiday, I wish you good health and happiness, and the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia - peace and prosperity," the letter reads.

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia have good ties, with the two countries supporing each other within international organization.

On September 4, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry voiced Baku's support to Riyadh over clashes with Houthi militias. In turn, Saudi Arabia has denounced Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories and voiced support for Azerbaijan over Armenia's military provocation in July as part of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The two countries also increased the volume of trade turnover to $7.1 millions in January-July 2020. Azerbaijan's import from Saudi Arabia amounted to $6 million during this perid.