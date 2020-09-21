Armenia prepares for new attacks to occupy more Azerbaijani lands

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Head of Nagorno-Karabakh’s Azerbaijani Community, MP Tural Ganjaliyev has said that Armenia is preparing for new attacks to occupy more Azerbaijani territories.

Commenting on the relocation of the "parliament" of the so-called regime established by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan to Shusha, Ganjaliyev noted:

“Aggressor Armenia is not interested in a peaceful solution to the conflict and is preparing for new attacks to occupy more territories of Azerbaijan.”

He emphasized that the Armenian political leadership has added another element to its efforts to make a peaceful solution to the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict impossible.

“Thus, the ‘head’ of the puppet regime established by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan said that the ‘parliament’ of the so-called regime will be moved to Shusha by 2022, and given the historical role of Shusha, this move has a ‘symbolic meaning’,” Ganjaliyev said.

The head of the community stressed that against the background of recent events, the deliberate use of the name of Shusha, one of the main cultural centres of Azerbaijan, as a tool is a clear example of the occupying state's preparation for the next insidious game.

“This decision also shows that Armenia is interested in deliberately increasing tensions in the region."

“We declare that the occupation of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is temporary. All our territories occupied by Armenia will be liberated and the return of all internally displaced persons to their native lands will be ensured."

Earlier, on September 14, the head of the community pointed out that Armenian Defense Minister threatens Azerbaijan with "new war for new territories" and added that Armenian Prime Minister's wife Anna Hakobyan has recently organized military exercises for Armenian women in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Shusha, one of the most strategically important places of Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region, was occupied by the Armenian armed forces on May 8 in 1992. The occupation of Shusha region was one of the most painful losses of Azerbaijan in the Karabakh war because of the fact that Shusha was the capital city of the historical Karabakh khanate of Azerbaijan.

During the defence of the city, 195 civilians were killed and 165 were injured. 114 Azerbaijanis captured by Armenians and detained in Shusha prison were later killed with special cruelty, 58 residents of the city are missing. Before Shusha was occupied, about 25,000 people lived there, of which more than 24,000 people of Shusha have been become internally displaced persons and settled in 58 regions of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.