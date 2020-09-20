President Aliyev marks Oil Workers Day in Facebook post

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has marked the Day of Oil Workers in a post in his official Facebook account today.

"The profession of an oil worker is both respectable and risky, and their work is a real heroism. Oil workers have contributed a great deal to the successful development of our country," the post said.

Azerbaijan marks the Day of Oilmen, professional holiday of workers of oil and gas sector, every year on September 20.

The day is timed to the signing of the Contract of Century on September 20, 1994, when Azerbaijan and a Consortium of foreign oil companies signed a production sharing contract in Baku to develop Azerbaijan's Caspian oil reserves.