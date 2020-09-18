First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva marks National Music Day in Instagram post

Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of the National Music Day celebrated in the country on September 18.

“On the occasion of the National Music Day, I extend my sincere greetings to everyone who spared no efforts to preserve, develop and promote Azerbaijani music in the world, and wish them great achievements in this case. I respectfully commemorate prominent Azerbaijani composers Uzeyir Hajibayli and Muslim Magomayev whose 135th anniversary we are marking today. May our national music, preserving its traditions, always be enriched with new voices, new performances and approaches!” the post reads.

On September 18, Azerbaijan celebrates National Music Day. The music feast marks the birthday of Uzeyir Hajibeyli, the father of Azerbaijan's classical music and the composer of the first opera in the Muslim East.

The tradition to celebrate National Music Day was laid by Maestro Niyazi who used to celebrate this day each year after the composer's death in 1948.







