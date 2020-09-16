Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict major threat to security in OSCE region

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a major threat to security in the OSCE area and must be kept on the agenda of Sweden's upcoming chairmanship within the OSCE, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov while receiving a copy of the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of Sweden Christian Kamill on September 15.

During the meeting, Bayramov spoke about Armenia’s cross-border military provocation near Tovuz region on July 12-16, saying that the Armenian leadership has increased tensions in the region and engaged in provocative actions. The minister said that the international community must send decisive messages to the aggressor Armenia. Thus, the minister stressed the importance of keeping the issue of settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which is a major threat to security in the OSCE area, on the agenda of Sweden's upcoming chairmanship within the OSCE.

In his turn, the ambassador stressed that Sweden supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and advocates for the peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Christian Kamil said that he is pleased to be appointed as an ambassador to Azerbaijan, and stressed that the upgrading of Sweden's diplomatic representation in Azerbaijan is an indicator of the importance attached to Azerbaijan.

He also noted that he will spare no efforts to further expanding the cooperation between the two countries during his diplomatic tenure.

During the meeting, the sides discussed existing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, including the development of relations in the political, economic, trade, cultural and tourism spheres, opportunities for expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The sides also exchanged views on active representation and contacts on multilateral platforms.

Furthermore, it was noted that prior to the chairmanship of Sweden in the OSCE in 2021, a visit of the Swedish Foreign Minister to the region is being considered.








