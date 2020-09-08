Iran reiterates support to Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Iran’s newly-appointed envoy Seyed Abbas Mousavi has voiced his country’s support to Azerbaijan over Azerbaijan’s occupied territories and has also said that Tehran is ready to assist in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Mousavi made the remarks while being received by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jehun Bayramov on September 7.

Touching upon Armenia's continued aggression against Azerbaijan, Bayramov expressed gratitude to Iran for always supporting Azerbaijan's fair position on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on the norms and principles of the international law.

During the meeting, the sides held discussions on the development of relations between the two countries in the form of mutual respect and support, based on deep historical roots. Also, the sides exchanged views on ways to effectively implement the issues on the cooperation agenda.

The issues of continuing successful cooperation on multilateral platforms was also high on the agenda of the meeting.

In the meantime, Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan issued a statement on September 7 denying reports that its territories were used for Russian military cargo transport to Armenia amid the cross-border escalation in July.

"Regarding the reports in some media about the transportation of Russian weapons and military equipment to Armenia from the Norduz border checkpoint of the Islamic Republic of Iran, we would like to say that these reports are false and unfounded.”

The embassy stressed that these reports aim to undermine the developing relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and are untrue.

On the same day, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Said Khatibzade said during a press conference that Iran does not recognize any borders in order to develop relations with Azerbaijan. He noted that for this purpose, Iran has sent a high-level diplomat as an ambassador to Azerbaijan.

Said Khatibzade added that discussions are underway to organize a trilateral meeting between Iran, Turkey and Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that newly appointed Iranian Ambassador Abbas Mousavi previously served as spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The Azerbaijani media recently revealed that over 400 tonnes of military cargo have been transported from Russia to Armenia through the air spaces of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran. According to the reports, the military cargo was transported to Armenia during and after the military provocation committed by Armenia in the direction of Tovuz district of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border last month.

The reports revealed that nine flights were made from Russia to Armenia since last month. Two of these flights were made in the midst of the clashes on July 17. One flight per day was made on 18, 20, 27, 29 July and 4 August, while two flights were made on August 6.



