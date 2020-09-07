Azerbaijan, Turkey to set up joint media platform

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan and Turkey will form a joint Turkey-Azerbaijan Media Platform.

The relevant agreement was reached during Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev’s official visit to Turkey on September 7.

Addressing the meeting with Fahretting Altun, Communications Director of the Turkish Presidency held in Istanbul, Hajiyev said that close cooperation between the public and private media agencies of the two countries will significantly contribute to enhance fraternal ties.

“Azerbaijan and Turkey always stand by each other under the slogan ‘one nation, two states’. Azerbaijan is sincerely happy with the achievements of brotherly Turkey in all areas, from economy to foreign policy. Further expansion of cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan in all fields, first of all, serves to further strengthen the fraternal ties between the two countries,” Hajiyev said.

He stressed that joint projects in all areas, from television to the film sector, exchange of experience, as well as cooperation in technology will play an important role in combating the smear campaign against both countries.

Altun said that the platform will help Azerbaijan and Turkey carry out joint work from quickly delivering accurate information to domestic and international audiences to fight against fake news and disinformation.

“We discussed the integration of the two countries’ media, their effective work in informing the people, especially the creation of common strategies in the fight against misinformation on social media and smear campaign from abroad through this platform,” he noted.

"In particular, we would like to be in closer cooperation with Azerbaijan in all matters falling under the jurisdiction of our Directorate of Communications," Altun added.

The Turkish senior official also stressed the importance of expanding cooperation on media communication and public diplomacy between Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani delegation to Turkey included Farhad Amirbayov, head of the information support sector of the Azerbaijani First Vice President, Aslan Aslanov, chairman of the board of the Azerbaijan State Information Agency (Azertag), Ismat Sattarov, chairman of the National Television and Radio Council, Rovshan Mammadov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting (AzTV) CJSC, and Balakishi Gasimov, Director General of the Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (ITV). The delegation is accompanied by Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Turkey Khazar Ibrahim and Consul-General Narmina Mustafayeva.

The visit is aimed to create the joint media platform between Azerbaijan and Turkey, implement the exchange of specialists and exchange of views, as well as expand the closer promotion of the two countries in the world through social media, Azertag said.








