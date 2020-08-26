President, First Lady inaugurate new projects in Baku's district [UPDATE]

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of the seven-storeyed dormitory in Buzovna settlement in Baku's Khazar district, Azertag reported on August 26. The dormitory consists of 99 apartments.

Afterwards, the President and the First Lady inaugurated a new general education school No.216, opened in Gala settlement in the same district. They also attended the opening ceremony of Sattar Bahlulzade Culture House in Surakhani settlement in the same district.





The story will be updated.