Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 37 times

By Trend





Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 37 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Nerkin Karmiraghbur, Aygepar, Mosesgekh and Chinari villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Chambarak region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Hajally, Alibeyli, Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Asrik Jirdakhan and Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.