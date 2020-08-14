Azerbaijan detains envoy to Serbia on corruption-related charges

By Trend





Head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Office of Affairs and Chairman of the Tender Commission Farhad Mollazade, Head of the ministry's Consular Department Faig Bagirov and others were held criminally responsible, Trends reports referring to the website of Azerbaijani State Security Service on August 13.

As earlier reported, the criminal case was raised by the service in connection with abuse of power, embezzlement, bribery and numerous illegal acts causing damage to the interests of the state which are protected by the law committed by several ministry officials.

According to the report, during criminal investigation, new information was obtained about the embezzlement of budget funds allocated for the activities of the ministry. Based on the collected materials, a comprehensive audit of financial and economic activities was planned by a relevant decision.

As was discovered in the course of financial inspections, solid suspicions arose that Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina Eldar Hasanov misused significant budget funds and committed other offenses.

On the grounds of the conducted investigation, Hasanov was detained as a suspect.

At present, investigative-operational measures on the criminal case are underway. Additional information will be provided to the public.