Advisor to Minister of Culture appointed

12 August 2020 [16:37] - TODAY.AZ

Aliyev Elnur Ali has been appointed as an advisor to the Minister of Culture.

The decree was signed by the First Deputy Minister of Culture Anar Karimov, acting Minister of Culture.

The head of the ministry’s Information and public relations department Humbatov Intigam Rasul has been dismissed from his current position based on his own application.

Until the last appointment, Aliyev Elnur Ali acted as a trade representative of Azerbaijan in the United Arab Emirates.

In the past years, he also worked at  the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2000-2008) and Islamic Development Bank (2008- 2017).

