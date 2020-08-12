Azerbaijan to boost cultural ties with Turkey and Brazil

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan is keen to enhance cultural ties with other countries. First Deputy Minister of Culture Anar Karimov, acting Minister of Culture, held several meeting aimed at promotion of cultural ties with Turkey and Brazil.

The meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ercan Ozoral discussed prospects of cultural cooperation between the two countries. The parties touched upon expansion of the legal base, exchange of experience and protection of joint cultural heritage.

Anar Karimov stressed that studying Turkey’s experience in the fields of cultural industries, movie, cultural heritage, and museum works is one of the priorities of the Azerbaijan Cultural Ministry.

In his speech, Ercan Ozoral stressed that historically friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are at the forefront of cultural cooperation. He expressed confidence that work would continue in this direction, especially in cultural exchange program, partnership with Turkish International Cooperation and Development Administration (TIKA) on the restoration of cultural heritage and historical monuments.

The sides agreed on restructuring of workings groups of Azerbaijan Cultural Ministry and Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

First Deputy Minister of Culture Anar Karimov also met with Brazilian Ambassador Manuel Adalberto Carlos Montenegro Lopes da Cruz.

The meeting focused on holding joint cultural events cultural as well as creating of a legal framework for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Brazil.

In conclusion, Anar Karimov thanked Brazilian Ambassador for its support in connection with the inclusion of the historical center of Sheki in the UNESCO World Heritage List together with the Khan's Palace within the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in Baku last year.







