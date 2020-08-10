Azerbaijani-Turkish joint drills continue with helicopters, special forces

By Akbar Mammadov

The first stage of the "TurAz Qartali-2020" joint tactical-flight exercises of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces is underway, the Defense Ministry reported on August 9.

During the exercises, the Air Force pilots have performed tasks to prevent the activities of the imaginary adversary, to detect and destroy its various objects, moving and stationary armoured vehicles, including other targets that suddenly appear.

Thus, exemplary training flights were held in the training area of the helicopters, which were brought to full readiness.

Earlier, on the same day special units were also involved in the first stage of the joint Azerbaijani-Turkish large-scale tactical exercises.

At this stage of the exercises, the special forces trained in combat operations to arrive at the designated areas by helicopters, to assault on important strategic and military facilities by covertly moving through various relief terrains, as well as to seize advantageous positions.

The Land and Air forces of the two countries are participating in the military exercises held in line with the agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, in accordance with the annual plan.

According to the plan, exercises involving the Land Forces were held from August 1 to 5 in Baku and Nakhchivan, while exercises involving the Air Forces will be conducted from July 29 to August 10 – in Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Kurdamir and Yevlakh.

Thus, the personnel, armoured vehicles, artillery and mortars, combat and transport helicopters of the Air Forces, as well as air defence and anti-aircraft missile divisions of the two armies, will be involved in the military exercises.











