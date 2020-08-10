President Aliyev: Completion of South Gas Corridor our main focus [UPDATE]

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

President Ilham Aliyev has voiced Azerbaijan’s commitment to complete the Southern Gas Corridor, the natural gas supply route from Caspian and Middle Eastern regions to Europe.

“The completion of the Southern Gas Corridor is our main focus now. This project is being successfully implemented. TAP [Trans Adriatic Pipeline], which is its fourth and final project, is nearing completion,” Aliyev said.

The presidnet made the remark at a ceremony of dispatching the support block of the Karabakh field of the Baku Heydar Aliyev Deep Water Jackets Plant on August 10.

“Today, offshore work on Karabakh field got started. This is a very important stage in the development of the field. This huge facility was built in Azerbaijan. Today it is being sent to the sea by Azerbaijani specialists,” Aliyev said.

He emphasized that today, Azerbaijan is returning to the once-abandoned Karabakh field and this huge support block is a clear evidence of that.

“Just as today we return to the once-abandoned ‘Karabakh’ field, in the same way, we will return to our native Karabakh. Karabakh is ours, Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”, Aliyev stressed.

Karabakh support block has been built by SOCAR's BOS Shelf Company at the Baku Heydar Aliyev Deep Water Jackets Plant. The facility is designed for oil and gas exploration and production.



