Azerbaijan and EU discuss bilateral partnership, recent Armenian provocation [PHOTO]

By Azernews

Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held discussions with the Head of the EU Delegation Kestutis Jankauskas on Azerbaijan-EU partnership and the recent Armenian provocation in the state border, the ministry said on August 6.

During the meeting, Bayramov said that Azerbaijan highly commends the mutually beneficial partnership with the European Union and noted with satisfaction the EU's firm position in support of Azerbaijan's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Furthermore, the minister informed the EU representative about the military provocation committed by Armenian armed forces in the direction of Tovuz region of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border on July 12, and the goals that Armenia failed to achieve, as well as the aggressive policy of Armenia, which stands as a basis for the tensions in the region.

It was also emphasized that Azerbaijan is committed to the settlement of the conflict through negotiations, but negotiations have to be real and substantive, not imitation.

Bayramov noted that taking the same approach to the aggressor state Armenia and Azerbaijan, as a victim of the aggression, is unacceptable. He stressed the necessity of withdrawal of the occupying forces from all the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the return of Azerbaijani internally displaced persons to their homes as demanded by the UN Security Council’s resolutions.

Referring to a statement made by the Spokesperson for the European External Action Service (EEAS), Jankauskas noted that the EU called to refrain from actions that provoke tension in the region.

He also emphasized that the EU Special Representative is also closely monitoring the situation and the Union is interested in ensuring peace and security in the region.

Moreover, the sides exchanged views on a number of issues on the EU-Azerbaijan cooperation agenda, including strategic energy partnership, transport projects, solidarity and cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, the continuation of negotiations on a new comprehensive agreement that will form the legal basis of bilateral relations, and other issues.



