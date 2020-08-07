Azerbaijani, Serbian leaders discuss use of Serbian-made ammunition in Armenian provocation

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Serbian President Alexandar Vu?i? has expressed regret over Armenia’s use of Serbian-made weapons during the recent cross-border clash with Azerbaijan.

In a phone conversation with President Ilham Aliyev on August 7, Alexandar Vu?i? expressed his condolences over the killing of Azerbaijani servicemen in the Armenian provocation on the border.

Alexandar Vu?i? noted that a high-level Serbian delegation will be sent to Azerbaijan in the near future to investigate the situation.

Vu?i? commended the friendly relations with Azerbaijan based on strategic partnership and invited the Azerbaijani president to pay an official visit to Serbia.

Expressing gratitude for the phone call, President Ilham Aliyev noted that Armenia’s use of Serbian-made ammunition in shelling Azerbaijani military and civilian positions that killed servicemen and a civilian, has caused concern among the Azerbaijani public.

Aliyev also expressed satisfaction with the Serbian president’s decision to send a high-level delegation to investigate the incident.

During the conversation, the sides decided to prevent any actions that could overshadow the friendly relations between the two countries in the future.

It should be noted that earlier, on July 20, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry summoned Serbia's Chargé d'Affaires Danica Veinovic over the delivery of a large amount of military ammunition and mortar from Serbia to Armenia.

The cross-border clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia started on July 12 noon after Armenian troops fired artillery at Azerbaijani military post in Tovuz region.

Azerbaijani armed forces retaliated destroying a stronghold, bombshells, vehicles and servicemen on the territory of the Armenia’s military unit by using artillery, mortars and tanks. Azerbaijan has also downed six Armenian UAVs.

Azerbaijan lost 12 servicemen, including an army general, during cross-border clashes from July 12 till July 16. Armenian forces have also been shelling civilians in villages in Tovuz. An Azerbaijani civilian in Tovuz’s Aghdam village was killed as a result of artillery shelling by the Armenian armed forces on July 14.