Presidential aide: Armenia must realize that Azerbaijan's patience is not endless

By Trend





La Vanguardia newspaper, one of the oldest Spanish editions, published an interview with the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev to the Agencia EFE, S.A., Spanish international news agency, titled "Azerbaijan's patience is not endless", Trend reports.

While commenting on the situation on the border with Armenia, Hajiyev said that official Baku is a supporter of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through negotiations, which envisions mandatory withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from the occupied Nagorno Karabakh and seven surrounding districts of Azerbaijan, as enshrined in the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

"Otherwise, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, Azerbaijan reserves the right to protect its territorial integrity and ensure the inviolability of its borders," he noted.

He also warned that the illegal military presence of the Armenian armed forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is a source of risk of unpredictable potential consequences.

"Armenia is not interested in the conflict’s settlement, trying to consolidate and prolong the status quo,” the assistant to president said. “Azerbaijan supports peaceful settlement of the conflict. We have been participating in the negotiation process for about thirty years. This fact, which can be called 'strategic restraint', clearly testifies to our country's constructive approach to this issue. However, we are for constructive negotiations that are aimed at achieving results.”

“Baku will not negotiate for the sake of the negotiations themselves; negotiations cannot go on forever, because the current status quo is unacceptable and must be changed. The patience of Azerbaijan is not endless. The occupation was accompanied by war crimes and crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing. As a result of the conflict, over a million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced persons,” he stressed.

According to Hajiyev, Armenia must realize that in the 21st century, international relations cannot be regulated by the "law of the jungle".

Touching upon the regular ceasefire violation in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district direction of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border since July 12, during which Azerbaijani servicemen and one civilian were killed, he named these events "a deliberately committed provocation", and "aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan."

The assistant to president emphasized that by committing such actions, Yerevan has been pursuing several goals. One of its goals is to damage the strategic infrastructure of global oil and gas and transport projects located in the Tovuz district, northwest Azerbaijan.

Hajiyev said that another goal of the Armenian leadership was to divert public attention in Armenia from internal problems, an unfavorable socio-economic situation, persecution of the opposition and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In conclusion, he stressed that Armenia also tried to involve the Collective Security Treaty Organization in this conflict.

"The Azerbaijani army repulsed all attacks, and Yerevan did not achieve any of its goals," Hajiyev summed up.











