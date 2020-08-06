Lebanese MP says Azerbaijan's financial assitances demonstrates Islamic solidarity

By Trend

By providing financial assistance to Lebanon, Azerbaijan, represented by President Ilham Aliyev, has demonstrated Islamic solidarity, which is so necessary at the present time, Lebanese MP Imad al-Hout told Trend.

The MP said that the assistance provided by the Azerbaijani government to the people of Lebanon is very important and well-timed.

“We shall express our gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, the government of Azerbaijan, and fraternal Azerbaijani people for the provided financial support,” he added.

Al-Hout also noted that the financial support by Azerbaijan to Lebanon will become a great impetus for strengthening relations between the two countries, which primarily is beneficial to Beirut.

On August 4, a massive explosion occurred in the port of Beirut, as a result of which hundreds were killed and more than 4,000 Lebanese were injured.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to Lebanese President Michel Aoun on August 5 and expressed the solidarity of the Azerbaijani people with the people of Lebanon.

On the same day, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed an order on providing financial assistance to Lebanon.

According to the order, taking into account Lebanon's need for humanitarian assistance to eliminate the consequences of the tragedy and in order to provide this country with financial assistance, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs is allocated $1 million dollars from the reserve fund envisaged in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2020.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance is instructed to ensure payment of the allocated funds in the prescribed manner. The order came into force from the date of signing.