Azerbaijan to send financial aid worth $1m to Lebanon over deadly explosion

By AzerNews

By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan will send financial aid worth $1 million to Lebanon over the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on August 4.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a relevant decree on August 5.

According to the order, the funds in the amount of the manat equivalent of $1 million from the reserve fund envisaged in the 2020 state budget will be allocated to send humanitarian aid to Lebanon to help eliminate the consequences of the tragedy in that country.

Earlier, on August 5, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his condolences to Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun over the explosion in Beirut.

The huge explosion in Beirut on Tuesday killed at least 135 people and injured more than 4,000 others. A two-week state of emergency has begun in Lebanon over the blast. President Michel Aoun said the blast was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely in a warehouse.