Next stage of Azerbaijani-Turkish joint military exercises completed [PHOTO/VIDEO]

By AzerNews

By Akbar Mammadov

The next stage of the Azerbaijan-Turkey large-scale joint tactical exercises has been completed, the Defense Ministry said on August 5.

At this stage of the military drills, passing through areas with various terrain relief, the units performed training and combat tasks for organizing and conducting counteroffensive operations - using weapons and armoured vehicles, delivering preemptive strikes against the military personnel and combat equipment of the imaginary enemy, as well as for liberating strategically advantageous areas and frontiers.

The ministry noted that the units, demonstrating high professionalism in interaction with other elements of the battle lineup, fulfilled the assigned tasks.

In the meantime, the ministry reported that as part of the "TurAz Qartali - 2020" Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, combat helicopters were also involved.

In the practical part of the training, the helicopters that took off from the base airfields perform tasks for various episodes. The tasks assigned during the tactical flight exercises are successfully performed by the helicopter crews.

It should be noted that the first stage of the Azerbaijani-Turkish joint large-scale tactical exercises started on July 30.

Thus, the Land and Air forces of the two countries are participating in the military exercises held in line with the agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, in accordance with the annual plan.

According to the plan, exercises involving the Land Forces will be held from August 1 to 5 in Baku and Nakhchivan, while exercises involving the Air Forces will be conducted from July 29 to August 10 – in Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Kurdamir and Yevlakh.

Thus, the personnel, armoured vehicles, artillery and mortars, combat and transport helicopters of the Air Forces, as well as air defence and anti-aircraft missile divisions of the two armies, will be involved in the military exercises.










