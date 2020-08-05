Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to president of Lebanon

Azerbaijani President expressed his condolences to President of the Republic of Lebanon His Excellency Mr Michel Aoun.

"Dear Mr President,

I was deeply saddened by the news of mass casualties and destruction in the wake of a horrible explosion in the city of Beirut," Azerbaijani president said.

"In this difficult time, I wish to note that the people of Azerbaijan are in solidarity with the Lebanese people. The Republic of Azerbaijan will render financial aid to the friendly Republic of Lebanon to help eliminate the consequences of this tragedy," head of state wrote.

"I offer heartfelt condolences to you, the families of the victims and the people of Lebanon and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Azerbaijani president wrote.