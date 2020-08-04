Coordinator of Council of Azerbaijanis in Sweden makes statement

By Trend





Information disseminated in various media outlets and social networks about the use of physical violence by Armenians against a resident of the Swedish city of Gothenburg Kanan Rustamov, is completely false, Trend reports on August 4 referring to Head of the Coordinating Council of Azerbaijanis in Sweden Irada Aliyeva-Soderberg.

According to her, Ulviya Najafova, the wife of Rustamov, also officially refuted this information.

"Kanan Rustamov, for health reasons, had previously undergone a planned operation; he is currently in the hospital and his health is satisfactory. His family and we, other Azerbaijanis of Sweden, regard the information as a provocation and we hope that it will soon become clear for what purpose and by whom the false information was disseminated,” Aliyeva-Soderberg said.

“We, Azerbaijanis living in Sweden, are aware of attacks and provocations against our compatriots in many countries of the world, and we call on Azerbaijanis in Sweden not to succumb to the provocations, while implement their requirements and rendering support in a peaceful and legal way," she added.