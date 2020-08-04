Azerbaijani, Iranian officials mull development of ties

By Trend

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Head of the Iranian presidential administration Mahmoud Vaezi talked over phone, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

During the telephone conversation, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Iran in various fields, in particular, in the field of economy, trade, industry, transit, cargo transportation.

Mustafayev and Vaezi discussed the ways to further expand these relations.

Having discussed the situation in connection with the pandemic, the sides stressed the importance of joining the efforts in this direction, touched upon the importance of exchanging experience in this sphere between the relevant structures of the two countries.

Mustafayev and Vaezi stressed that there are no obstacles to the continuation of economic and trade relations between the two countries by observing the COVID 19 Health Protocols.

The sides added that despite the pandemic, trade and transit exchange between the two countries has been preserved and even increased.

Mustafayev and Vaezi emphasized that keeping the borders open for import and transit transportation in recent months has contributed to an increase in the volume of cargo transportation between the two countries.

The sides expressed confidence that through the joint efforts trade relations will soon be at the same level as they were before the pandemic.

During the conversation Mustafayev and Vaezi also discussed the improvement of the International North-South Transport Corridor.

Both sides stressed the strategic importance of this project and exchanged the views on the measures which are taken in this sphere.

Mustafayev and Vaezi stressed the importance of joint projects, in particular, the expansion of transportation by vehicles and trains not only for the two countries, but also for the region.

During the telephone conversation, the sides expressed confidence in further successful development of cooperation between the two countries in economy, industry, transit, in the field of joint production of products, etc.

Mustafayev and Vaezi stressed the importance of continuation of contacts between officials of the two countries and joint efforts to comprehensively develop the ties in accordance with the instructions of the presidents of two countries.