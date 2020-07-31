Turkmen leader makes phone call to President Aliyev

On July 31, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov extended his congratulations and wishes for prosperity to the head of state and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for attention and congratulations, and extended his best wishes to the president and people of Turkmenistan on the occasion of the holiday.

The heads of state hailed the successful development of the friendly and brotherly ties between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, and expressed confidence that the relations between the two nations, who share common historical roots, would continue to strengthen.

During the phone talk, the results of the recent videoconference between the presidents of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan were hailed, and prospects for cooperation in the fields of transport, logistics and telecommunications were discussed.

The presidents also noted the importance of linking Lapis-Lazuli transport corridor to Azerbaijan`s transport infrastructure in terms of the expansion of cooperation.