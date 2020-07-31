Azerbaijani FM meets with US ambassador

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger on July 30, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of the cooperation issues in many spheres, including those in the energy sector, the work of the Azerbaijan-US Economic Partnership Commission, cooperation on global security issues, solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic and others.

The ambassador congratulated Bayramov on his appointment to the post, wished him success in his work and also conveyed congratulations on the occasion of the Gurban holiday.

The statement was made that Azerbaijan is an important partner for the US and the parties have a number of common interests.



