Azerbaijan prepares roadmap for cooperation with Turkmenistan, Afghanistan

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev has said that Baku has prepared a draft “Road Map” to enhance cooperation with Afghanistan and Turkmenistan in line with the instructions given during the video conference between the three countries’ presidents on July 2, the Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 28.

Mustafayev made the remarks during the working group of Azerbaijani, Turkmen and Afghan representatives held via videoconference on July 27.

The roadmap covers cooperation in trade and investment, energy, transport and logistics, telecommunications and information technology, customs and border issues.

The sides also exchanged views on the current state and future development of the cooperation between the three countries, mainly in spheres of transport and communication.

It should be noted the Working Group is headed by Ajmal Ahmadi, acting Chairman of the Central Bank of Afghanistan, and Bayramgeldi Ovezov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan.

Earlier, on July 2, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held discussions on trade and Eurasia transport links with President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.